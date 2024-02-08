Two men accused of stealing hundreds of dollars of merchandise from Reading Home Depot

Two men are facing charges after allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a Reading Home Depot, police announced Thursday.

The two suspects, a 48-year-old Dorchester man and a 50-year-old Malden man, allegedly lifted $600 worth of roofing rolls from the Home Depot on Walkers Brook Drive the morning of last Friday, February 2.

The two suspects walked out the store carrying the stolen merch and placed it into a black pickup truck before driving away.

Stoneham Police stopped that pickup truck on Main Street in Stoneham before contacting Reading Police.

Reading Police recovered the stolen roofing rolls as well as several other items that they believe were stolen from a store in another community.

The two men will be summonsed to court at a later date to face one count of larceny under $1,200.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

