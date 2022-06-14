Two men allegedly stole nearly $2,000 worth of items from local Walmarts

Jun. 14—Whitman County deputies on Saturday arrested two men suspected of stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise from Moscow and Pullman Walmart stores.

According to a statement from Sheriff Brett Myers, deputies arrested 54-year-old Timothy Redmond and 56-year-old Walter Pate, who were booked into Whitman County Jail on charges of organized retail theft.

Sgt. Michael Jordan stopped the suspects' vehicle just north of Pullman for lane maintenance violations Saturday afternoon and noticed their car was filled with new merchandise. After some questioning, Jordan called Walmart and the business confirmed it was missing the items.

The suspects allegedly admitted the items had been taken from Walmart stores in Pullman and Moscow earlier that day. Deputies have since recovered nearly $2,000 worth of stolen property.

