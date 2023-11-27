Two men arraigned, accused of stealing over 1,000 pieces of mail in Newton and Wellesley

Two men accused of stealing over one thousand pieces of mail covered their faces after their arraignment in Newton District Court Monday afternoon.

Yasser Teixeira Mendonca, of New York, and Dahshein Karon Perry, of Massachusetts, were both charged with receiving stolen property and failure to stop for police.

Wellesley Police warned Newton officers around 4 a.m. that they were in pursuit of a car involved in mail theft in their city, according to officials. Newton authorities located the suspect vehicle on Route 9 and pulled them over on Hammond Pond Parkway. During the traffic stop, the vehicle allegedly fled at a high rate of speed towards Brookline.

Police say a short time later they found the car crashed on Newton Street in Brookline. Both Mendonca and Perry were arrested after a brief foot pursuit.

Officers allegedly found over a thousand stolen pieces of mail in the car.

In court, a judge ordered both Mendonca and Perry were ordered held on $5,000 cash bail, to stay away from each other, surrender their passports, and not leave Massachusetts.

The pair both posted bail and will appear back in court on December 19.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

