Two men arraigned in murder, attempted murder cases

Aug. 26—Two Toledo men were arraigned Thursday in Lucas County Common Pleas Court for their alleged connections to separate murder cases.

Bond was set at $150,000 for Aaron Short, 26, of the 300 block of Park Avenue, who is accused of a secondary role in the Aug. 3 fatal shooting of Earl Price in East Toledo, while bond was set at $300,000 for Shane Warner, 34, of the 1600 block of Norwood Avenue, who faces attempted murder and other charges for the Aug. 8 stabbing of a woman.

Common Pleas Judge Lori Olender accepted prosecutors' recommendation when she set bond for Mr. Short, who is charged with complicity in commission of a felonious assault and obstructing justice stemming from the death of Mr. Price, who lived in the 1000 block of Liberty Street.

Charged with murder in that case is Michael Marsh, 24, of the 800 block of Kingston Avenue, with that charge and a felonious-assault charge both carrying firearm specifications. His common-pleas arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday, with bond previously set in Toledo Municipal Court at $1.2 million.

The Aug. 3 shooting began with an altercation inside a neighborhood bar that moved out into the parking lot. Police found Mr. Price outside the Last Chance Saloon, 457 Oak St., and he later died at a local hospital.

Mr. Marsh is separately charged with illegal fireworks possession in connection with a July 4 explosion inside a rented truck that injured four people, also in East Toledo.

Mr. Warner is charged with attempting to commit murder, felonious assault, and kidnapping following the stabbing of a woman he knew. Court documents state the knife used in the assault belonged to him.

Mr. Warner is scheduled to reappear in court Sept. 16, while Mr. Short's arraignment was continued to Tuesday for an appearance by his lawyer.

First Published August 26, 2021, 2:59pm