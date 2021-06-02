Two men arraigned for separate kidnapping, assault cases

Jun. 1—A Lucas County judge revoked a central Toledo man's bond Tuesday after he allegedly kidnapped a woman a second time, while another man was held in lieu of $1.5 million bond for similar allegations.

Both Micah S. Wright, 29, of the 2600 block of Oak Grove Place, and Timothy P. Printke, II, 27, of the 1700 block Grand Avenue, were arraigned Tuesday before Common Pleas Judge Lindsay Navarre. Each pleaded not guilty to charges in their separate cases.

Mr. Wright faces the first set of charges for allegedly dragging a woman out of a car and throwing her into his vehicle on April 8 near Central Avenue and Cherry Street. He was indicted April 29 by a Lucas County grand jury for felony abduction and misdemeanor assault.

He made an initial appearance May 18 before Judge Navarre, but a week later he allegedly abducted the same woman while free on $50,000 bond, which included a condition that he have no contact with her. County prosecutors asked the judge Tuesday to modify his bond.

"The state of Ohio has grave concerns for the safety of the community as well as the victim in this case," assistant county prosecutor Maggie Koch said. "The defendant was ordered to have no contact with her and this is the second case in which the defendant removed the victim from the place she was, put her in a vehicle, and then fled."

Judge Navarre revoked Mr. Wright's bond on Tuesday and ordered a bond hearing for June 8.

Mr. Wright pleaded not guilty to the allegations from April on Tuesday. The allegations from May are likely to be presented to a grand jury this week, Ms. Koch said.

Court documents state Mr. Wright fled with the victim in his vehicle during the April 8 incident, and held her back and bit her arm when she tried to crawl through a window. Her second escape attempt succeeded when she took refuge in the car of another motorist who helped her.

On May 25, Mr. Wright and co-defendants David Salas, Jr., 31, and Sonny Sophonrath, 32, both of Findlay, allegedly broke into the same victim's home. As police responded to her 911 call, Ms. Koch said, the men forced her into a nearby vehicle and arriving officers saw her hanging out of an SUV screaming for help.

Story continues

The suspects fled. Mr. Wright and Mr. Salas were later arrested, while a warrant for Mr. Sophonrath is outstanding.

Mr. Salas posted $50,000 bond May 25.

Separately, Mr. Printke also pleaded not guilty to allegations for beating a woman held against her will in the basement of his Grand Avenue home.

The assault is believed to have included burning her with a hand-held torch and extinguishing cigarettes against her skin, according to court records. He is accused also of pulling her back into the house by her hair when she tried to flee, but she later escaped by jumping from a car into which he had forced her.

The judge continued bond at $1.5 million for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and three counts of kidnapping, all first-degree felonies, for the May 16 incident. The bond was previously set in Toledo Municipal Court.

Mr. Printke's defense attorney, Laron Bankston, claimed the bond was excessive and asked Judge Navarre to reset it at an amount between $50,000 and $100,000.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for June 22. He is ordered to have no contact with the victim.

First Published June 1, 2021, 5:09pm