Two men arraigned after struggle over shotgun, assault

Oct. 7—An early-morning altercation at a Steuben Township residence last month that involved a shotgun being fired as three men struggled for control of the weapon has resulted in one of the three men being charged with multiple crimes.

Another man involved in the struggle, who later retreated inside the home, was taken into custody when responding police surrounded the structure and now faces charges in a related incident that occurred earlier the same night in Titusville.

Dale Daniel Donovan, 22, of Titusville was arraigned Monday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on eight charges, including two felonies, stemming from the altercation.

Caleb Ray Williams, 21, of Centerville, who police say resided in the Lakeview Lane residence and was assaulted there by Donovan, was arraigned Sept. 25 on three charges, including one felony, stemming from an incident earlier the same night in the city.

Pennsylvania State Police at Corry responded to reports of a shot being fired at a residence in the 17900 block of Lakeview Lane at approximately 2:22 a.m. Sept. 25.

A probable cause affidavit filed by Titusville Police Department in the case against Williams alleges that shortly before 2 a.m., Williams entered Donovan's residence in the 800 block of West Spring Street without permission and began to punch a third man repeatedly in the face. Donovan told police that he then forced Williams from the home and Williams drove away.

Based on interviews of the four people involved, a probable cause affidavit filed by state police against Donovan alleges that the following sequence of events took place after Williams left:

Donovan, the man Williams allegedly assaulted and a woman drove approximately 10 miles to Williams' Centerville-area residence to confront Williams, with Donovan and the other man both telling police they intended to fight Williams. As Donovan and his compatriot stood on the front porch of Williams' residence, Williams opened a nearby window, pointed a shotgun at them and told them to leave his property.

Story continues

Donovan then retrieved a handgun from the truck the trio had taken to the residence and pointed it at Williams but was persuaded to return the gun to the vehicle by the other man who hoped to fight Williams.

Williams then came out on the porch with the shotgun. During the struggle that ensued, the shotgun was discharged and subsequently thrown off the porch. No one was injured by the shot.

Williams and Donovan then engaged in a fight, with Donovan pushing Williams into a sliding screen door, breaking the door, and biting Williams on the arm. As the two men separated, Williams again told Donovan and the other man to leave his property. The woman, who had remained at the truck during the confrontation and fighting, then proceeded to the porch in an effort to seize a dog that had previously belonged to both her and Williams.

Williams soon returned inside his residence, but before long the door opened again and Donovan entered, pushing Williams into a wall and grabbing him by the throat before leaving again, Williams told police.

When police arrived, Williams was inside the residence and failed to respond to initial attempts to contact him. After police surrounded the structure, they made contact with him and took him into custody without incident.

Williams faces a felony charge of burglary, a misdemeanor charge of simple assault, and a summary charge of harassment as a result of the incident in the city.

Donovan faces felony counts of burglary and criminal trespass; misdemeanor counts of defiant trespass, strangulation and simple assault; and summary charges of harassment, criminal mischief and criminal trespass.

Williams was released on his own recognizance following his Sept. 25 arraignment. A preliminary hearing is scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols on Friday.

Donovan remains in Crawford County jail in lieu of $15,000 bail. A preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled for Oct. 18 before Nicols.

Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.