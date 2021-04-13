Two men arrested in 1996 disappearance of Kristin Smart
Two men have been arrested in connection with the 1996 disappearance of Kristin Smart, authorities said Tuesday. Paul Flores, 44, was taken into custody and charged with murder. No bail has been set.
Investigators have not yet discovered Smart's body but they remain hopeful, said Sheriff Ian Parkinson of San Luis Obispo County. "I believe we will find Kristin," he said.
On May 24, 1996, Smart was 19 when she disappeared while returning to a dorm at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Flores, who had been considered a prime suspect, was also a student at the school.
His father, Ruben Flores, 80, was also arrested Tuesday and booked on suspicion of accessory with a $250,000 bail, Parkinson said.
"The news today of arrests in connection with the case brings sadness, but also a measure of release and hope for a resolution," Cal Poly President Jeff Armstrong said Tuesday. "While we know that today's developments do not represent the end of the case, it is a significant step."
Earlier Tuesday, a representative for the Smart family called it "an extremely emotional day" and said the family would release a statement after the press conference.
Last year, a student who was with Smart before her disappearance said that the pair separated because Smart wanted to stay out and she wanted to go home. "To this day, I was like, why — why did I just let her go by herself?" Margarita Campos told CBS News' "48 Hours."
Parkinson said that over the course of the Smart investigation, there were more than 141 search warrants issued and the discovery of more than 200 pieces of evidence.
Paul Flores is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.
