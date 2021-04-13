Two men arrested in 1996 disappearance of Kristin Smart

Two men arrested in 1996 disappearance of Kristin Smart
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Peter Martinez
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the 1996 disappearance of Kristin Smart, authorities said Tuesday. Paul Flores, 44, was taken into custody and charged with murder. No bail has been set.

Investigators have not yet discovered Smart's body but they remain hopeful, said Sheriff Ian Parkinson of San Luis Obispo County. "I believe we will find Kristin," he said.

On May 24, 1996, Smart was 19 when she disappeared while returning to a dorm at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Flores, who had been considered a prime suspect, was also a student at the school.

His father, Ruben Flores, 80, was also arrested Tuesday and booked on suspicion of accessory with a $250,000 bail, Parkinson said.

Kristin Smart, a 19-year-old freshman at California Polytechnic State University had gone to a party on Friday, May 24, 1996 &#x002014; and has not been seen since. &#xa0; / Credit: Handout via Carla Hoffman
Kristin Smart, a 19-year-old freshman at California Polytechnic State University had gone to a party on Friday, May 24, 1996 — and has not been seen since. / Credit: Handout via Carla Hoffman

"The news today of arrests in connection with the case brings sadness, but also a measure of release and hope for a resolution," Cal Poly President Jeff Armstrong said Tuesday. "While we know that today's developments do not represent the end of the case, it is a significant step."

Earlier Tuesday, a representative for the Smart family called it "an extremely emotional day" and said the family would release a statement after the press conference.

Last year, a student who was with Smart before her disappearance said that the pair separated because Smart wanted to stay out and she wanted to go home. "To this day, I was like, why — why did I just let her go by herself?" Margarita Campos told CBS News' "48 Hours."

Parkinson said that over the course of the Smart investigation, there were more than 141 search warrants issued and the discovery of more than 200 pieces of evidence.

Paul Flores is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.

{"@context":"https://schema.org","@type":"VideoObject","thumbnailUrl":"https://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/2020/11/27/91da1b53-a277-4b61-a7f9-fb1cf9678fd8/smart-full.jpg","embedUrl":"https://www.cbsnews.com/live/cbsn-local-la/","name":"Live stream: Officials provide \"major\" update in Kristin Smart case","description":"Authorities said Tuesday that they will make a “major” announcement in the case of Kristin Smart, a Cal Poly student who disappeared in May 1996. ","contentRating":"MPAA PG-13","videoQuality":"720p","publication":{"@type":"BroadcastEvent","isLiveBroadcast":true,"startDate":"2021-04-13T20:30:00.000Z","endDate":"2021-04-13T22:58:00.000Z"},"uploadDate":"2021-04-13T20:30:00.000Z","contentUrl":"https://cbsn-la-cedexis.cbsnstream.cbsnews.com/out/v1/57b6c4534a164accb6b1872b501e0028/master.m3u8"}

2 men arrested in 1996 disappearance of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart

ArcLight Cinema and Pacific Theatres close due to financial losses during pandemic

How big of a concern is the Johnson & Johnson clotting issue?

Recommended Stories

  • Be Very, Very Skeptical of These ‘Bad News’ Vaccine Reports

    Apu Gomes/GettyThe COVID vaccines work. Really well. Isolated infections of vaccinated individuals and a half-baked, non-peer-reviewed study don’t change that.And the vaccines are safe, despite reports of a very small number of women—six out of tens of millions—suffering blood clots after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. On Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended states pause administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while the agency looks into the clotting issue.The seemingly alarming news came rapid-fire in the past few days. A man also caught COVID after getting vaccinated in April, according to the New York Post. “It’s crazy and we need answers,” the paper quoted a relative of the patient as saying.It’s not crazy. And the answers are obvious. No one in government, academia, or the pharmaceutical industry ever claimed any vaccine—to say nothing of the brand-new COVID vaccines—is 100 percent effective.Literally no vaccine ever has been perfectly effective at preventing all infections. “Thus the New York Post case is wholly foreseeable,” Lawrence Gostin, a Georgetown University global-health expert, told The Daily Beast.Historically, a vaccine is considered highly effective if it blocks infection in 60 or 70 percent of people. The three COVID vaccines that have emergency approval from the FDA are all around 90 percent effective, making them way better than normal.But that still means that as many as one out of 10 people who get the vaccines might still catch COVID. “As so many people get vaccinated—over 72 million people in the U.S. are now fully vaccinated—that small risk will still translate into many people,” Mary Jo Trepka, a Florida International University epidemiologist, told The Daily Beast.While that could be a crisis for some patients, it’s not a crisis for the population as a whole.The science is clear. After a certain critical mass of inoculations—70 or 80 percent or so— Americans can safely get back to normal, confident that the majority of people are protected most of the time and the virus has no easy paths for rapidly spreading and mutating. “Herd immunity,” we call it.“I wish the Post story was told from the perspective of the importance of herd immunity,” Elias Sayour, an associate professor of neurosurgery and pediatrics at the University of Florida, told The Daily Beast.What’s more, the vaccines offer layers of protection. The jabs are even better at preventing serious illness and death than they are at preventing infection. Even if the novel-coronavirus gets lucky and punches through your vaccine-induced antibodies, those same antibodies mean that the resulting infection is likely to be way less severe than it would be if you’re unvaccinated.In other words, yes—some people are going to catch COVID after getting vaccinated. But those people will be few and far between relative to the hundreds of millions of people the United States is on track to vaccinate. And those few people are probably going to get through COVID OK, despite their unlucky break.There have been other false indicators of bad news concerning the vaccines. A small and somewhat sloppy study from Israel seems to signal that a new variant of SARS-CoV-2 might beat one of the leading vaccines—the two-dose jab from Pfizer“Vaccine-evasion”—when a virus evolves to dodge induced immunity—is a real thing and a real problem with all major pathogens. The flu virus’ ability to evolve pretty much annually and evade vaccines is the reason we have new flu shots every year.But there’s no clear evidence that any variant—“lineage” is the scientific term—of the novel coronavirus has evolved to evade any of the major vaccines.Some news outlets read the recent, small-scale Israeli survey of COVID patients to mean that B.1.351, a lineage that first appeared in South Africa, is capable of dodging the Pfizer vaccine.After surveying 400 people—a tiny sample—the study’s authors found that B.1.351 accounted for 1 percent of COVID cases overall, but 5 percent of infections in people who had been recently fully vaccinated with the Pfizer jab.“This suggests the vaccine is less effective against the South African variant,” Reuters claimed.No, it doesn’t. “That study was very small and had fragile results,” Jeffrey Klausner, a University of Southern California clinical professor of preventive medicine who previously worked at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told The Daily Beast.If the numbers are accurate and if other research backs them up, the worst conclusion we can draw is that the South Africa lineage is becoming slightly more dominant in a country that is rapidly approaching herd immunity. “There are no surprises here,” Anthony Alberg, a University of South Carolina epidemiologist, told The Daily Beast.The fact that the Israeli study hasn’t been peer-reviewed yet should be a warning to reporters to tread lightly. Until outside experts have vetted a new scientific study, it’s best to be very, very skeptical. “It troubles me that people are pushing stuff out into the media before the peer-review process,” Irwin Redlener, the founding director of Columbia University’s National Center for Disaster Preparedness, told The Daily Beast.But for all its flaws, the “fragile” Israeli study actually includes some good news that many reporters either misunderstood or ignored. “There appeared to be no loss of vaccine efficacy against the B.1.351 variant 14 days after the second dose,” Klausner pointed out. Give the vaccine time to work, and it works just fine.As the U.S. and many other countries steadily march toward population-level herd immunity thanks to highly effective vaccines and increasingly determined efforts to administer them, the good news should drown out the bad. Every day, millions more people are safer from COVID. Every day, life can get a little closer to normal.Reams of peer-reviewed data from huge trial groups, repeatedly vetted by multiple authorities, make it very clear: The FDA-approved vaccines work. You should get one of them as soon as you’re eligible. Not only will the shot protect you, it will help to protect the people around you, too.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Biden calls the death of Daunte Wright a ‘god-awful shooting’

    While meeting with members of the Congressional Black Caucus in the Oval Office on Tuesday, President Biden referred to the “god-awful shooting” of Daunte Wright after being stopped by police in Brooklyn Center, Minn.

  • Prince Harry and Prince William’s Feud Rumbles on as They Issue Dueling Statements on Philip’s Death

    Twitter / Kensington RoyalIf this is a truce, it doesn’t much look like one.Prince Harry and Prince William released dueling statements Monday afternoon following the death of their grandfather last week, with Harry making a statement just 32 minutes after his brother released his.If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.That the brothers were unable or unwilling to co-ordinate a joint statement does not bode well for hopes of fraternal reconciliation in the coming days.Harry and Meghan were criticized in some quarters for unilaterally posting a brief message of condolence on their website last week, before other more senior members of the family had spoken.While William’s statement today was intensely personal, focused on his own memories of his grandfather, Harry sought to identify directly with the general public, referencing the coronavirus pandemic and drawing a parallel between his bereavement and that of “many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year.”Prince William’s statement, which was accompanied on Twitter by an adorable photograph of Prince George on a horse-drawn carriage with Philip, appeared to refer to the guidance and support his grandfather offered him after the death of his mother, Diana, in a 1997 car accident, saying: “I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life—both through good times and the hardest days.”Prince Philip Thought Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Oprah Interview Was ‘Madness’William said Philip’s “century of life was defined by service—to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family.”William paid testament to Philip’s “infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour” and said he was grateful Kate “had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her,” adding, “I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage.”William’s statement concluded: “My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job.”Harry described his grandfather “as a man of service, honour and great humour.”In language that seemed more Californian than British, Harry described his grandfather as “authentically himself.”He also seemed to refer to the duke’s tendency to make outrageous remarks, saying, “You never knew what he might say next.”Harry’s statement went on to say that while he would be remembered for his many official roles, “for me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end.“He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, ‘Oh do get on with it!’“So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered—by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts.”Harry signed off his note with the phrase “Per Mare, Per Terram,” the Latin motto of the British Royal Marines.Harry succeeded his grandfather as captain general of the Royal Marines in 2017. Philip had previously done the job for 64 years. Harry was forced to resign after 30 months as part of the terms of his departure from royal life.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Police: Student shot and killed after opening fire on officers at Knoxville high school

    A student in a bathroom at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville, Tennessee, opened fire on officers Monday afternoon when police responded to a report of a possible shooter on campus, authorities said. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch said during a Monday night news conference that officers ordered the student to leave the bathroom, but he refused and reportedly opened fire. Police returned fire, killing the student. An officer was shot in the upper leg and was rushed into surgery, authorities said; he is expected to recover. There were no other injuries reported. "It's a sad day for Knoxville, and it's tough for Austin-East," Rausch said. It is not clear why the student brought a gun to school or fired it at officers. There has been an increase in gun violence affecting Austin-East students, with three being shot and killed less than three weeks apart earlier this year, The Associated Press reports. State Rep. Sam McKenzie (D) represents the district where Austin-East is located and also attended the school, and released a statement saying he is "at a loss to describe my sadness as yet another horrific act of gun violence has happened in my community." He called on neighbors to "make sure we take every step and make every effort to prevent these tragedies from continuing to occur." More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the sharkAmerica's foreign policy time bombs7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisy

  • Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl Partner on Post-Pandemic Song

    The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger and the Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl partnered for the new post-pandemic anthem "Eazy Sleazy." The post Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl Partner on Post-Pandemic Song appeared first on Nerdist.

  • 'Prime suspect' arrested in student's 1996 disappearance

    The “prime suspect” was arrested Tuesday in the 25-year-old disappearance of a California college student and the San Luis Obispo sheriff planned to announce “major developments” in the case. Paul Flores, 44, who was the last person seen with Kristin Smart before she vanished in 1996, was taken into custody in the Los Angeles area.

  • Mexico arrests 30 marines over disappearances in Tamaulipas

    The victims went missing in 2014 when the marines were deployed near the US border, officials say.

  • Survivor Quarantine Questionnaire: Wendy Diaz reveals she signed up just to sabotage the show

    Survivor star Wendy Diaz reveals she signed up for the show specifically to disrupt it in a big way. And she succeeded in that mission.

  • Don't panic

    The aftermath of Daunte Wright shooting continues with protests and resignations. And Biden will withdraw troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11. It's Tuesday's news.

  • A moment-by-moment timeline shows how the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright unfolded

    Body camera footage, police statements, and interviews with Daunte Wright's family reveal the moments just before the police shooting that killed him.

  • White nationalist website calls Tucker Carlson’s ‘replacement’ rant ‘one of the best things Fox News has ever aired’

    The Fox News host has won the praise of an officially designated hate group after appearing to endorse the racist ‘replacement’ theory

  • It’s time to trade Teddy Bridgewater, for his sake and the Carolina Panthers

    The Carolina Panthers need to admit their mistake and move on by trading QB Teddy Bridgewater

  • Iran says it will enrich uranium to highest level ever after apparent Israeli attack on key nuclear facility

    Iran, which now plans to enrich uranium to 60% purity, has vowed revenge on Israel over Sunday's act of sabotage on the Natanz nuclear complex.

  • Canary Islands hotel offers shelter to migrants in need

    When hotel director Calvin Lucock and restaurant owner Unn Tove Saetran said goodbye to one of the last groups of migrants staying in one of the seaside resorts they manage in Spain’s Canary Islands, the British-Norwegian couple didn’t know when they would have guests again. The Spanish government — struggling to accommodate 23,000 people who disembarked on the islands in 2020 — contracted hundreds of hotel rooms left empty due to the coronavirus travel restrictions. The deal not only helped migrants and asylum-seekers have a place to sleep, it also allowed Lucock to keep most of his hotel staff employed.

  • Everything we know about six cases that paused the Johnson & Johnson rollout

    Decision comes ‘out of an abundance of caution’, the Food and Drug Administration says

  • Estate agent's hi-tech house tour exposes personal data

    House listing on Rightmove reveals "treasure trove of private data".

  • Biden picks anti-Trump police chief to lead CBP

    The president nominates Tucson police chief Chris Magnus as head of Customs and Border Protection. Cochise County, Ariz., Sheriff Mark Dannels weighs in on the change in leadership at the border.

  • Daunte Wright news – latest: Kim Potter flees home as unrest expected ahead of charging decision Wednesday

    Follow live updates from Minnesota following protests overnight

  • Why a move to May, Kiawah’s Ocean Course and fans have PGA Championship organizers giddy

    The 2021 golf season’s second major championship will be played May 20-23 outside Charleston.

  • Almost two-thirds of Americans back some kind of vaccine ID, new poll finds

    Less support for requirement to carry card with them to enter a business