Two men arrested after 22-year-old was killed when shot ‘numerous times,’ SC cops say

A month after a 22-year-old’s body was found near a Midlands pond, two men have been arrested for their roles in his death, the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

On Nov. 19, Zonnie T. Cyrus was found dead on Hi-land Farm Road, in the Monetta area of Saluda County, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Cyrus was shot numerous times and his death was ruled a homicide by the Saluda County Coroner’s Office.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office said Earl Valentine and Montavis Barnes were charged in connection with the murder of Cyrus.

Valentine was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the release.

Barnes was charged with accessory to murder after the fact, the sheriff’s office said.

Information about bond for Valentine and Barnes was not available.

No other injuries were reported when Cyrus’ body was found.

There was no word on a motive for the killing.

Cyrus went to Ridge Spring-Monetta High School where he played on the football team.

“This is not going to bring back Mr. Cyrus, but I hope this brings some relief to the Cyrus family that those responsible for the death of Zonnie Cyrus will be brought to justice,” Sheriff Josh Price said in the release.

In addition to the sheriff’s office and coroner’s office, Cyrus’ death was also investigated by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

This is not the first time Valentine has been arrested.

Days after Cyrus’ body was discovered, the 23-year-old Ridge Spring resident was arrested on Nov. 23 and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, pointing and presenting a firearm, and kidnapping, Saluda County court records show.

Those separate charges are still pending.

Additionally, in 2019 Valentine pleaded guilty to a first-degree assault and battery charge, as well as a lottery/conspiracy charge in July 2022, according to court records.

Barnes also has a previous criminal record.

In July, the 29-year-old Ridge Spring resident pleaded guilty to a drug charge, court records show.