Two men arrested after 4 vehicles, house damaged by gunfire in Worcester, police say

Two men are facing gun charges after police say four vehicles and a house were damaged by gunfire in Worcester early Sunday morning.

Nakia Lane, 48, of Ward Street, Worcester, and Joshua Arce, 34, of Elliott Street, Worcester, were arrested following an investigation into the gunfire on Sunday morning, police said.

Lane is charged with carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID Card, armed career criminal, and driving a motor vehicle with a suspended license, police said. Arce is charged with carrying a firearm without a license.

At about 3:40 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the area of Birch Street for a report of gunshots, police said.

When officers arrived, they found four vehicles and a residence that appeared to have been damaged by gunfire, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Police then sent out a description of the suspect vehicle in connection with the shots fired.

Around 8:50 a.m. Sunday, an officer heading to Birch Street to take an additional report from a victim of damaged property saw the suspect’s vehicle parked on the corner of Maywood and Birch streets, police said.

The officer saw two people get into the vehicle and begin to drive. After calling for backup, the officer followed the vehicle and activated his blue lights on Shirley Street, police said.

Officers approached the vehicle and detained the occupants, later identified as Lane and Arce. Officers found a loaded handgun in the vehicle, and neither Lane nor Arce has a license to carry firearms, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident on Birch Street is asked to call police at 508-799-8651. Citizens may also send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD + your message or send an anonymous web-based message at worcesterma.gov/police.

Lane and Arce will be arraigned in court at a later date, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

