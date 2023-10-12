Two men arrested in Alabama after human remains found of missing 28-year-old man

Two suspects were arrested Wednesday in Opelika, Alabama, and charged with murder in connection with the disappearance of a 28-year-old man, according to the Opelika Police Department.

The arrests came after human remains were found.

Police said Matthew James Dillon and Francis Harland Hamblin, both 40, were arrested in connection with the disappearance of Reggie Cornelius Stokes.

Both suspects recently relocated to the Opelika area , authorities said.

Police said Dillon is originally from Ohio and Hamblin is from New York.

These arrests come after human remains were discovered in a wooded area near the 100 block of Bay Court in by Opelika Police Detectives and a K9 team, according to police.

Authorities said the remains will be sent to the medical examiner’s office for further examination.

Stokes was last seen on September 22 of this year, police said.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information can contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.