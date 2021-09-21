Two men arrested for alleged illegal smuggling of Kentucky Fried Chicken

A trunk full of contraband KFC landed a pair of New Zealand men in hot water, thanks to COVID-19 lockdown rules that would make Colonel Sanders cringe.

The two men were arrested after allegedly trying to enter the city of Auckland, where restaurants are closed, with Kentucky Fried Chicken.

"Upon seeing the police car, the vehicle did a u-turn and sped off trying to evade police," local authorities said. "The vehicle was searched, and police located the cash, alongside empty ounce bags and a large amount of takeaways."

New Zealand has some of the most stringent COVID-19 protocols in the world, and Auckland is under a level-four lockdown, whereby all eateries, including takeaway services, are closed.

The two men drove roughly 75 miles from Hamilton to Auckland and were arrested when police noticed their "suspicious" vehicle on the city's outskirts, the BBC reported.

The men allegedly had at least three buckets of chicken, 10 cups of coleslaw, fries, and four other bags of KFC items, according to local police.

It remains unknown if the pair intended to sell the KFC items or were just really hungry.

Under New Zealand's anti-COVID-19 laws, the pair's trip to KFC could cost them the equivalent of about $3,000 and possibly a six-month prison sentence.

