Two men arrested for alleged possession of child sexual abuse images

Mar. 13—A 19-year-old Lempster man was charged with 10 felony counts of possession of child sexual abuse images after officers from state, county and local law enforcement agencies searched his house Friday.

According to a news release from state police, Christopher Ferland was arrested after police executed a search warrant at 23 Unity Springs Road in Lempster. Members of the NH Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, state police and other agencies were involved.

The investigation was launched after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that computers allegedly were used illegally from that address to possess and distribute sexual abuse images of prepubescent children, police said.

Investigators believe that Ferland "only had very limited unsupervised in-person exposure to children," the release stated. They asked anyone with information about the case to contact Det. Sgt. Michael McLaughlin at 419-0130 or Michael.McLaughlin@dos.nh.gov; or Det. William Neilsen at 931-0854 or William.Neilsen@dos.nh.gov.

Ferland is being held at Sullivan County jail pending arraignment Monday in Sullivan County Superior Court. Police said additional charges may be forthcoming after a forensic analysis of evidence seized during the investigation.

In an unrelated case, 25-year-old Justin Xavier Gozza of Londonderry turned himself in to Londonderry police Friday on an arrest warrant alleging 14 felony counts of possession of child sexual abuse images.

Gozza is being held on preventive detention bail at the Rockingham County jail pending arraignment Monday.

His arrest came after an investigation that Londonderry detectives began in 2020 with assistance from the NH Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact lead investigator Det. Tara Koski at 425-5923 or tkoski@londonderrynhpd.org. Tips also can be made anonymously at 425-5999.