Two men arrested for allegedly beating and stabbing man in Pensacola street

Two Pensacola men were arrested Thursday on attempted homicide charges for allegedly stabbing and beating a man in the middle of the street.

Kevin Coleman, 36, and 24-year-old Natale Liga were booked into Escambia County Jail for allegedly "stabbing the victim multiple times in vital areas of his body" at the intersection of Concordia Boulevard and Bayliss Court back on Nov. 9, according to their arrest reports.

A deputy responded to the intersection where he found the male lying in the road and a knife sticking out of his back. He was still conscious and told the deputy he was "jumped" near the fire hydrant by Coleman and another man called "Nathan" after a verbal altercation.

"(Victim) stated as he was walking at the intersection of Bayliss Court and Concordia Boulevard, he felt a sharp object cut through his body and head, from the back multiple times," the report says. "He stated Coleman and Liga then began striking him with closed fists and kicking him."

Officer justified in shooting: Fatal Pensacola police officer-involved shooting in Cantonment ruled justified

The deputy made contact with Coleman the same day who had blood stains on his hand. Coleman's explanation for his blood-stained hands is redacted, but the deputy took DNA swabs of the blood to get analyzed and the suspect was released.

Later the same day, Liga turned himself in to the Sheriff's Office but was later allowed to leave due to a lack of probable cause. Liga's statement to law enforcement is also redacted.

Then on Wednesday, an ECSO deputy followed up with the victim, showing him a photo lineup of Coleman and Natale.

"That's Coleman, one of the guys that stabbed me, beat me, kicked me and stomped me," the victim said before looking at Liga's photo. "That's the other guy that stabbed me, beat me, kicked me and stomped me."

After the victim identified the suspects, a warrant was written for their arrest.

Liga is held in Escambia County Jail on $500,000 bond. Coleman is also held on $500,000 bond, but he also has a charge for violating his probation, which does not carry a bond.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola men charged with attempted murder after alleged stabbing