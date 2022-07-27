Two men arrested after allegedly making threats with guns

Jul. 27—Morgantown police officers arrested two men on multiple charges early Sunday morning after a caller said they pulled guns out at a Beverly Avenue residence and "threatened to shoot people."

The caller was able to provide a description of the men and their clothing and stated that one of them had a "short gun with red on it " and had last been seen going down Beverly Avenue toward Third Street, a criminal complaint said.

When officers arrived on scene, they witnessed two males matching the suspects' description going into the parking garage at University Avenue and Third Street.

The complaint said police found the duo sitting in a red sedan parked in the garage with the engine running.

The driver, later identified as Justin Christopher Lamar, 20, of Morgantown, was asked to exit the vehicle and was detained by officers.

According to the complaint, Lamar informed officers he had a gun in his pant leg. A Glock 36 that "had a red tip, " as described by the caller, was removed from his pants by officers.

While searching Lamar, law enforcement also located $1, 748 in cash and "a dime size bag " of marijuana. A "dime bag " is approximately one gram.

The second suspect, identified as Braxton Carter Wilson, 18, was also detained by police.

Officers stated in the report that Wilson appeared to have "glassy, bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcoholic beverage."

While searching the vehicle, police located a Gen 5 Glock 17 that Wilson claimed to be his firearm.

A black strapped bag with "cookies " written on the outside containing a larger bag of marijuana was also located in the vehicle.

When questioned about the bag, Lamar stated that it belonged to him and that it contained about 2 ounces of marijuana.

Police said in the complaint that both Lamar and Wilson claimed that they "were coming from a party on Beverly Avenue and that they were intoxicated."

Lamar also stated he was in the area of the parking garage when he heard arguing coming from the area of the Beverly Avenue residence where the incident allegedly occurred. He claimed he went back in the direction of the house to check on Wilson.

Story continues

Lamar and Wilson were both transported to the Morgantown Police station for processing, then to the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department for holding.

Wilson was charged with brandishing a deadly weapon and carrying a deadly weapon without a license. He was released from custody after posting the required 10 %, or $1, 050, of a $10, 500 personal recognizance bond.

Lamar was charged with use of a firearm while committing a felony, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Lamar's bond was set at $500, 000. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail.

TWEET @DominionPostWV