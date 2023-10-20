Two men arrested for allegedly traveling through SD with $20K of marijuana products

Oct. 20—WINNER, S.D. — Two men are facing 15 years in prison after being arrested for allegedly having $20,000 of marijuana products in their car while passing through Tripp County in south-central South Dakota.

Corey Patrick Schmidt, 30, and Tylor Heidecker, 32, are set to appear in court on Oct. 26 for the first time to hear the charges against them. The most severe of the four charges is for possession of marijuana — more than 10 pounds — a class 3 felony that carries a maximum punishment of 15 years in state prison and $30,000 in fines.

Both residents of Montevideo, Minn., they were stopped in Tripp County on Sept. 24 while on their way back from Colorado by a state highway patrol officer, for driving "58 mph in a 55 mph zone," court documents read.

After allegedly noticing the "odor of raw marijuana emitting from the vehicle" and other "multiple indicators of criminal activity," including a THC car ornament, the officers asked Heidecker if the trunk was full of marijuana, to which he "didn't respond," court documents say. The officer then allegedly found that neither had a medical marijuana card.

A search of the vehicle revealed 16 pounds of marijuana, 51 pounds of THC edibles, 400 grams of THC wax, 310 grams of Butane hash oil and 265 grams of Keef — which Heidecker reportedly said had cost $20,000 in Colorado.

They are also being charged with the unauthorized distribution of a controlled substance-THC edibles — a class 4 felony that maximally carries 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines. They are also being charged with the unauthorized possession of a controlled substance — for THC wax and Butane hash oil — both class 5 felonies that carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison and $10,000 in fines.