Two men arrested in April 2022 homicide at Caroline Court Apartments in Tavares

TAVARES – Almost a year after one man was slain and another wounded at Caroline Court Apartments, Tavares Police have arrested two men on homicide charges.

Police were called to the complex on April 8 at 8 p.m. and found Alejandro Garcia Jr. dead and Darnell Lester, 31, shot in his car as he attempted to drive away. He was taken by helicopter to a hospital for treatment of several gunshot wounds.

Now police have charged Travis Perdue, 27, and Octavious Marques Jarrod Reed, 23, with first-degree murder, attempted murder, and discharging a firearm on residential property. Perdue was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Perdue has a prison record dating back to 2011 for several burglary and grand theft charges, including grand theft of a firearm. He was released in February of 2022, just months before the Carolina Court shootings.

Perdue has been in the Lake County jail since August after being charged with several robberies in several counties. His address in court records is listed on Ann Rou Road in Tavares.

Reed was was arrested Monday night by U.S. Marshals and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit. He was carrying a concealed firearm, law officers said.

The arrest affidavits are sealed with a motion of confidential information or confidential crime victim information. Detective Courtney Sullivan said she could not release any details.

The cases will go before a grand jury if prosecutors seek first-degree murder indictments.

