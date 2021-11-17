Two men arrested in armed robbery

Nov. 16—KERNERSVILLE — Police have arrested two Greensboro men in the armed robbery of a sweepstakes business in Kernersville.

Two men entered the Duck Stop Sweepstakes in the 600 block of N. Main Street about 1:20 p.m. Friday, brandished a handgun and stole cash and property from people inside the business, the Kernersville Police Department said. Police did not release how much was stolen.

Toby Deshawn Patterson, 27, and Euvonte Lamond Barnhardt, 27, were arrested Sunday morning, police said. Each was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. Patterson also was charged with assault by pointing a gun.