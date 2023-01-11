Two men were arrested Tuesday in Abilene on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual of assault of a child under age 13.

Arrested were Robert Acosta Lemuz, 18 and Fernando Rivera, 21.

Just after midnight Tuesday, Abilene police were contacted by a family concerning their missing 13-year-old daughter. With the family's help, police found her at a home in the 1400 block of Anson Avenue in north Abilene.

Four people were at the residence and detained on immigration charges. Identified as all being from Honduras, each was taken to the Taylor County Jail.

Lemuz and Rivera later were arrested on the assault charge. Their bond is $75,000 each.

Two other men, Olvin Hernandez, 37, and Yefrin Castillo, 22, remained jailed on immigration charges.

The Abilene/Taylor County Child Advocacy Center is working with the victim's family during the investigation by police.

The U.S. Border Patrol is assisting in the investigation.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Two men arrested for assaulting 13-year-old girl in north Abilene