Two men arrested for attempted murder in Colusa County

Oct. 21—Two men were arrested following a stabbing altercation that occurred near Arbuckle last week.

According to Colusa County Sheriff's Lieutenant Jose Ruiz, deputies from the department were dispatched to an area of Hahn Road just east of Interstate 5 just after 4 a.m. on Oct. 11 to respond to reports of a Hispanic male that had been stabbed several times.

"The stabbing victim was transported to the Colusa Medical Center Emergency Room and treated for his injuries," said Ruiz in a statement. "The injuries to the victim were determined to be non-life threatening and he was later released."

Detectives from the Colusa County Sheriff's Office were called to the scene and after their initial investigation was conducted they determined that Isela Gradilla, 40, of Yuba City, drove the victim to the area of Lonestar north of Hahn Road near Arbuckle, where additional suspects assaulted and robbed the victim.

With assistance from the Williams Police Department, the Colusa County Sheriff's Office arrested Gradilla during a traffic stop on Freshwater Road near Williams just after 2 p.m. on Oct. 15.

Gradilla was booked into the Colusa County Jail on a no bail Ramey warrant for attempted murder, robbery and conspiracy, according to Ruiz.

Later that day, another suspect, 43-year old Misael Agraz Nunez, of Williams, was arrested during a traffic stop on Tenth and Fremont Streets in Colusa.

"He was booked into the Colusa County Jail and charged with attempted murder, robbery and conspiracy," said Ruiz.

Gradilla appeared in a Colusa Superior Courtroom on Tuesday for an arraignment hearing. As of Wednesday, an arraignment hearing for Nunez has not yet been scheduled.

Ruiz said this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information about the incident that occured on Oct. 11 is asked to contact the Colusa County Sheriff's Office at 530-458-0200 or Colusa County Detective Sgt. Mathew Purcell at 530-458-0216.