Two men arrested for attempted rape of a child in Tacoma

Detectives arrested two men Thursday for attempting to have sexual contact with two children, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

The two children were aged 12 and 13.

The two men - aged 30 and 34 - were arrested for attempted rape of a child and immoral communication with a minor.

Both men were booked into the Pierce County Jail.

The Tacoma Police Department was assisted by the FBI, the Washington State Patrol, and Homeland Security.