Two men arrested, booked after overnight shooting at south Wichita motel, police say

One man was hurt in an overnight shooting at a motel on south Broadway in Wichita, according to police.

Wichita police spokesman Officer Charley Davidson said 38-year-old Kristopher McFadden and 39-year-old Omar Tejeda-Guzman were in a motel parking lot in the 1600 block of south Broadway, near Harry, when Tejeda-Guzman shot McFadden in the head.

Officers responded to the shooting shortly after 12:05 a.m Sunday and arrested Tejeda-Guzman at the motel, Davidson said by email.

Investigators later learned that Tejeda-Guzman shot McFadden after McFadden pointed a handgun at him, Davidson said. The bullet grazed McFadden’s forehead.

Tejeda-Guzman then fled to a home south of the motel. Authorities found him there later, Davidson said.

McFadden was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for non life-threatening injuries, according to Davidson’s email. He was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail afterward.

Police say officers confiscated two handguns. They don’t think the shooting was random.

Tejeda-Guzman was booked into the jail on suspicion of aggravated battery; McFadden was jailed on suspicion of criminal possession of a weapon by a felon, police say.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, which will decide what formal criminal charges each man might face.