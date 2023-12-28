Two men arrested for breaking into old South Boston church, stealing copper wire, police say

Two men are facing charges after allegedly breaking into a closed-down church Wednesday night.

37-year-old Michael Donovan and 50-year-old Brendan Delaney, both of South Boston, are charged with possession of burglarious instruments and breaking and entering at night.

Officers responding to the former St. Vincent’s Church on E St. around 11:50 p.m. for a break-in were told by a witness two men entered the building from the side carrying two bags, according to Boston Police.

After surrounding the building, officers waited for the suspects, later identified as Donovan and Delaney, to exit and immediately detained them.

Investigators say the duo’s bags contained hand tools and several pieces of copper wire stripped from the old church.

Donovan and Delaney were arraigned in South Boston District Court on Thursday afternoon.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW