Two men arrested for burglary, breaking-and-entry in June in Bellingham, police say

Two men were arrested in Bellingham on burglary charges for crimes that happened earlier this month, police said.

Christopher Shon Qualls, 30, and William Jay Hagen, 43, were taken into custody by Bellingham Police on June 17.

The two men were suspected of a residential burglary on June 1, that involved the theft of several firearms and other property.

Two days later, officers responded to a glass break alarm at a business at the 3900 block of Spur Ridge Lane, according to Bellingham Police Officer Claudia Murphy. When police approached, they encountered one man who took off toward a black BMW. A second suspect was also seen in the area, and fled south behind the UPS Distribution facility.

Both suspects successfully escaped police in this incident.

Surveillance footage of the business shows the men breaking the window with a rock and entering the building. The alarm sounded when they opened the door to push a safe out. The suspects also stole empty deposit bags which were found near the BMW, police said.

Hagen and Qualls also are being investigated regarding an alleged plan to break into and steal from Bellingham storage units, and sexual abuse of a person who worked at the storage units, according to police.

Both men were charged with sexual offense/fondling, second-degree malicious mischief, two counts of second-degree burglary and first-degree theft. Hagen was also charged with having a controlled substance and receiving stolen property.

They are in custody at the Whatcom County Jail.