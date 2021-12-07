Two men arrested, charged with murder after man who was shot outside Gateway Tavern in Halethorpe dies

Baltimore County police have arrested and charged two men with murder as the department said they were involved in the fatal shooting of Indalecio Romero-Reyes, a 43-year-old man who was shot outside Gateway Tavern in Halethorpe last month and died from his injuries Thursday.

In a news release, the department wrote that Dominic Michael Leone III, 45, and Damien Leone, 19, both of Baltimore City, were arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder and a weapons offense in relation to Romero-Reyes’ death.

Police say Romero-Reyes was shot outside Gateway Tavern in the 3500 block of Annapolis Road on Nov. 23 after a confrontation occurred between him and the two charged with his murder. The department did not say why the three men were allegedly involved in a confrontation with one another.

Romero-Reyes was found by officers around 7 p.m. shot at least once in the upper body. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries Thursday.

The two defendants are being held without bond in Baltimore County Detention Center.

The department did not say whether the two Leones are related. Online court records say they live in the same residence in Baltimore’s Westport neighborhood.

Dominic Leone is also facing weapons and drug charges in an unrelated case in Baltimore City that has a remote hearing scheduled for Jan. 13, court records show.

The public defender’s office, which is representing Dominic Leone in his other case in Baltimore City Circuit Court, did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday evening.

No attorney was listed as representing Damien Leone.