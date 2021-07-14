Two men arrested, charged with murder of elderly NC couple found dead at their home

Julian Shen-Berro
·1 min read

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office has charged two men with murder in the deaths of an elderly couple in Aberdeen last week.

Deputies found the bodies of D.P. Black, 91, and Mary Lou Black, 86, at their Roseland Road home just before 6 p.m. Friday.

Tim Cooper, a 45-year-old Carthage resident, and Tony Patterson, a 42-year-old Aberdeen resident, have been charged with the killings, according to the office.

Officials did not provide any details about a possible motive, or whether the suspects knew the victims.

Sheriff Ronnie Fields will hold a press conference on the arrests at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Deputies had gone to the couple’s home after an employee requested they check on them, The News & Observer reported. One body was found on the porch, and another was located inside the house.

Aberdeen is about 70 miles southwest of Raleigh.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

