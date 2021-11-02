Two men arrested, charged with murder in relation to fatal shooting at Timonium bowling alley

Police have arrested and charged two men with first-degree murder in relation to the fatal shooting of a 48-year-old man in the parking lot of a Timonium bowling alley last month.

Baltimore County police wrote in a news release that Craig Whitaker Jr., 32, and David Davis, 32, have been arrested and charged with the murder of Anthony Cooper outside Bowlero on Oct. 15. Both men have been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree assault.

Cooper died after he was found at the bowling alley in the 2100 block of York Road suffering from a single gunshot wound to the upper body last month, police said.

Police initially said that witnesses told investigators that Cooper had been involved in a dispute with others at the bowling alley before the shooting. In their release Tuesday, the department did not provide more information on the nature of the argument, whether Whitaker or Davis were involved in the dispute nor which one of the two is accused of firing the fatal shot.

The public defender’s office, which is listed as representing Davis and Whitaker, did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday afternoon.

Davis and Whitaker are being held without bond. They’re scheduled to have preliminary hearings on their charges Nov. 24.