Two men arrested on charges of stealing Israeli flag affixed to Ramapo Town Hall

RAMAPO - Two men accused of stealing an Israeli flag affixed to the Town Hall building have been arrested on hate crime-related charges, police said Thursday.

Police arrested Alter Goldberger, 75, of Monroe in Orange County, and Yehonatan Ovadia, 32 of Chestnut Ridge, on charges of fourth-degree criminal mischief, petty larceny, and sixth-degree conspiracy, all as hate crimes.

Ramapo officials had prominently displayed the blue and white Israeli flag with the Star of David during a ceremony on Oct. 12 to show solidarity with the Jewish State following the terrorist group Hamas's invasion and killing of Israeli citizens.

Ramapo Superviror Michael Specht, left, with county legislator Philip Soskin stand under the flag of Israel affixed on the front of the Ramapo Town Hall in Airmont after a ceremony on Thursday, October 12, 2023.

The Israeli flag was found gone on Monday and immediately replaced with another flag, Ramapo Supervisor Michael Specht said.

Specht said the arrests demonstrated the town will not tolerate anyone or any group suppressing the views of others.

He said the town received phone calls from activists opposed to the State of Israel after putting up the flag. He and the police didn't know the affiliations of the two men arrested aside from their anti-Zionist beliefs.

"Along with many other municipalities in our county and throughout the United States, we placed the flag there to show solidarity with the Israeli people after the heinous atrocities committed by Hamas terrorists on October 7," Specht said. "While everyone is entitled to an opinion about this situation, no one has the right to steal or damage property to express their opinion or attempt to silence ours."

The police investigation - aided by surveillance video - revealed a group of individuals tore down and damaged the flag and left the premises with the flag, Detective Lt. Chris Franklin said Thursday.

Police arrested Goldberger on Tuesday and Ovadia on Wednesday, Franklin said. Both men were released without bail after being arraigned in court for appearances in Airmont Justice Court.

The investigation is ongoing, Franklin said.

A hate crime under New York State law is a pre-planned action motivated by bias. A person commits a hate crime when one of a specified set of crimes is committed targeting a victim because of a perception or belief regarding the race, color, national origin, ancestry, gender, gender identity or expression, religion, religious practice, age, disability or sexual orientation of a person regardless of whether the belief or perception is correct.

The Hamas attack on Oct. 7 and Israel's response have led to demonstrations of support and opposition. Some people want Israel to approve a ceasefire. Israel's supporters argue a ceasefire only helps Hamas as Israel has bombed and sent troops into Gaza to destroy Hamas. Hamas' charter is dedicated to destroying Israel.

The Israel-Hamas war has led to a reported rise in hate crimes against Jews and Muslims in the United States.

The Hamas terrorist attacks from the Gaza Strip have killed an estimated 1,200 people in Israel, as well as nearly 250 people kidnapped. Israel's bombings and ground troop assault in Gaza have killed an estimated 11,025 people living in Gaza, according to authorities on both sides.

Ramapo, Clarkstown, Haverstraw, and numerous community groups have flown the Israel flag to show solidarity with Israel. There have been rallies to support Israel and the release of the hostages. Pro-Palestinian advocates have held counter-protests against the killing of thousands of Gazans, including children.

Hibba Fatima of New City holds the Palestinian flag during a protest on Main St. in Nyack, calling for a cease-fire in the Israel - Gaza conflict Nov. 10, 2023.

Ramapo has one of the nation's largest Jewish populations, a diverse mix of Orthodox, Hasidic, Conservative, and reform worshippers.

While more than 60 people attended the Ramapo flag installation, Specht said the town got pushback from a fringe anti-Israel group, Neturei Karta. He didn't know the affiliations of the two men arrested aside from their anti-Israel actions.

Neturei Karta, meaning Guardians of the City in Aramaic, is an anti-Zionist group whose leaders support the dissolution of the state of Israel until the coming of the Messiah. They've advocated for Jews to live under Arab governments.

The group, led in the United States by Rabbi Moshe Ber Beck of Monsey until his death in 2021, met with opponents of Israel, such as Nation of Islam leader Minister Louis Farrakhan and leaders of Iran. The leaders also attended meetings held by Holocaust deniers.

In Ramapo, the group has held demonstrations and burned the Israeli flag.

Ramapo Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding the incident contact the Police Investigations Division at (845) 357-2400.

Steve Lieberman covers government, breaking news, courts, police, and investigations. Reach him at slieberm@lohud.com Twitter: @lohudlegal

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Ramapo NY cops charge two men with stealing Israeli flag at Town Hall