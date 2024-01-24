Two men arrested for child rape after Lynden mom reports daughter’s sexual assault

Authorities arrested two Whatcom County men for the alleged assault and rape of a 12-year-old girl.

The relationship was discovered by the victim’s mother, who reported it to the Lynden Police Department.

Police arrested Angel Zurita Sanchez, 18, for second-degree rape and Celso Nmi Ramirez Lopez, 21, for second-degree child rape and another related charge.

Both men were taken into custody at Whatcom County Jail on Jan. 21 but have since been bonded out.