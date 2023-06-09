Two men arrested for child rape during undercover sting operation, Tacoma police say

Tacoma Police arrested two men Thursday for the attempted rapes of what they thought were two children.

The two suspects, 30 and 34, were arrested for attempted rape of a child in the second degree, immoral communication with a minor and commercial sexual abuse of a minor.

Charging papers for the 34-year-old suspect provided the following details:

The arrests came during an undercover operation conducted by the Tacoma Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s South Sound Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, Washington State Patrol’s (WSP) Missing and Exploited Children Task Force and other local law enforcement agencies. The operation’s goal was to snare people who seek children for sexual purposes.

On Wednesday, WSP Det. Sgt. Jason Greer posted an ad on website which is frequently used for prostitution. The ad stated it was coming from two females offering sexual services in Tacoma.

During a text exchange with the suspect, officers said they were 13-year-old girls. The suspect allegedly acknowledged that information, was still interested and then drove to an arranged location where he was arrested. He allegedly had $450 in cash on him — the agreed amount for the interaction.

The suspects were booked into the Pierce County Jail.