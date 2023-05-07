Two men arrested for concealing death of St. Simons man

May 7—Two men were arrested Saturday for concealing the death of a St. Simons Island man whose family said he had been missing since May 1, a release from the Glynn County Police said.

Michael Dittman, 51, of St. Simons Island, was reported as missing on Thursday. His wife told police that she had not had any contact with him since around 1:52 p.m. on May 1, a police report said. She said his only transportation was a golf cart that was also not at home, the report said.

Dittman's body was found Saturday in an overgrown field off Bishop Street in unincorporated Glynn County, the release said.

Interviews by investigators led to the arrests of Donald Lawrence, 36, and Alexander Heiman, 30, on charges of concealing the death of another.

Dittman's body was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death, the release said.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending, the release said.

Police are asking anyone with more information to contact Det. Edgy at 912-554-7807 or to call the Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333.