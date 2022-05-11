Two men arrested in connection with deadly Downtown Melbourne bar shooting

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

Two men suspected of being involved in a shooting at a crowded Downtown Melbourne nightclub, leaving one person dead and another injured, were arrested.

Melbourne detectives determined that the March 5 shooting may have grown from lingering tensions from a previous beating at a Palm Bay club involving the intended target and a group of men.

Melbourne police released three 9-1-1 calls made following the fatal shooting at Off The Traxx in downtown Melbourne early Sunday morning.

Richard Lakes, 34, and Lucious Scott, 30, were arrested Tuesday on charges of aggravated battery with a weapon. Both were booked into the Brevard County Jail Complex, records show.

Wednesday, Melbourne police alerted the public that they were seeking the suspected shooter, who remains at large.

Police said the shooting happened as Alain Noel, the 34-year-old shooting victim who died, was out with friends at Off The Traxx, a bar packed with patrons. Lakes, Scott, and a third person police identified as the gunman walked in shortly later.

One of Noel's friends spotted the three and recognized them as the men he confronted at Pinups, an adult nightclub in south Palm Bay. The men began to stare at each other, leading Noel's friend to fear he was going to be attacked. Within moments, Lakes and Scott struck Noel's friend with bottles.

Police then said the acquaintance of Lakes and Scott fired off four rounds on the dance floor, striking Noel and scattering the crowd. A bartender suffered a non-life-threatening injury, reports show.

The gunman, who has not been arrested, fled.

Noel, who was not the intended target, was hit in the legs and the heart by gunfire, reports show.

An investigation is ongoing.

