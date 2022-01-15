Two men arrested in connection with Keene shooting that killed 1 and injured 2 others

Two men have been arrested in connection with a Keene shooting earlier this week that left one person dead and two seriously injured.

Isacc Joel Lopez and Jose Miguel Ruiz Paredes, both of Cleburne, were taken into custody Friday.

Lopez was arrested in connection with tampering with physical evidence and engaging in organized criminal activity. Ruiz Paredes was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and later charged with having a prohibited item in a correctional facility.

The investigation surrounding the death of 21-year-old Carlos Flores, of Irving, who was killed in the Tuesday afternoon shooting, remains ongoing.

The incident occurred around 1:45 p.m. near Alaska Street. Flores was found dead near a sedan in the middle of a cul-de-sac near the end of the road, police said in a news release. He died from a gunshot wound to his back, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The two other gunshot victims were found lying on a porch on Alaska Street and sitting on the grass about a block away on Lee Street, police said Tuesday. They were flown to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries. Keene Police Chief Brad Hunt said Wednesday they were in “critical but currently stable condition.”

Investigators also found illegal narcotics at the scene, they said. Police would not say what drugs were found or give any specific weight, but said it was enough for distribution charges.

It’s believed the victims and shooters knew one another, and officers are looking into whether the drugs were the cause of the meeting between the parties. Police are also trying to determine the reason the location in Keene was chosen. They have not yet determined how the people identified knew each other, since they did not live in the same place.

Anyone with information should contact the police department at 817-641-7831.