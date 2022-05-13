Two men arrested in connection to nearly 60 ATM smash-and-grab burglaries around Seattle

In connection with the Bellevue Police Department, Seattle police have arrested two men wanted for nearly 60 smash-and-grab burglaries.

Police believe the men smashed their way into nearly 60 businesses around Seattle, often using heavy-machinery or trucks, to break into ATMs and cash registers.

According to police, the men have stolen hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash and caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage to businesses.

A warrant was served to a Tukwila motel on Friday morning, where authorities arrested the two men and impounded two vehicles.

The two men, aged 30 and 33, were booked into King County Jail on charges of burglary, theft, malicious mischief and possession of a stolen vehicle.