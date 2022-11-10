Two men arrested in connection to People's Park death

Nov. 9—Two men have been arrested in connection to the killing of a man near People's Park. The victim was found Oct. 23 gagged, blindfolded and shot along a dirt trail near the confluence of Latah Creek and the Spokane River.

John Birgen, 26, and Randy Slone, 27, were both arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and first -degree murder . Police are searching for a third suspect.

The victim, Andy Hernandez, 51, died of blunt-force trauma and lack of oxygen, the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office said last week after identifying him.

Hernandez's death does not appear to be a random killing, police said in a news release . Hernandez was likely targeted by the suspects, according to police.

A witness told police he was searching for two friends at a nearby homeless camp when he discovered Hernandez's body at about 4 p.m. on Oct. 23. Police officers found the body on a trail between a homeless encampment and a 3-mile bike trail, referred to as the "Mega Church Trail."

Hernandez's head was covered with a jacket or sweatshirt, and his hands were bound and had "large amounts" of blood on them from what may have been defensive wounds, court documents said. Officers also reported a pool of blood around Hernandez's head and a 9 mm shell casing near his feet, as well as footprints around his body.

Spokane police said the investigation is ongoing.