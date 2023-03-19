Two men arrested in connection with stolen lawnmower

Mar. 18—SOAP LAKE — Two Moses Lake men were arrested on suspicion of second-degree vehicle prowling, second-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespassing after allegedly stealing equipment from a property near Soap Lake.

Troy Hughes, 43, and Gabriel Gonzalez, 43, were arrested Thursday afternoon, according to a release from the Grant County Sheriff's Office. The incident occurred in the 2000 block of Road 20 NE.

"The caller said he had watched on surveillance camera as two men went on to late father's property without permission, loaded a lawnmower into their pickup, prowled the interior of another vehicle on site and drove away," the release said.

Sheriff's deputies found the truck a few minutes later at a gas station in Soap Lake and talked to Hughes and Gonzalez, "neither of whom could offer a verifiable story about the lawnmower," it said.