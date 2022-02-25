Two men arrested in connection to weekend drive-by shooting in Frenchtown

A man was standing outside with a group of people near the corner of Dewey and Dover streets, just after midnight Sunday, when a red Dodge sedan pulled in front of them.

The two exchanged words before the driver allegedly pulled out a handgun with a "blue beam" and fired at the group, the man later told police officers who found a shell casing at the scene.

The man quickly jumped in his car and followed the red sedan while on the phone with a 911 dispatcher.

With guns drawn, police stopped the car near Fairlane Drive and West Tharpe Street and arrested its diver and passenger, according to an arrest affidavit.

Monroe Lucky, 19, was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and possession of a firearm by a delinquent. He was released on bond Wednesday under the condition that he abstain from alcohol and refrain from any criminal activity.

Two fatal shootings Monday:TPD and LCSO investigating two separate homicides in 24-hour period; 2 arrested, 1 detained

His legal representative Rachel Burg was not immediately available to comment Friday afternoon.

The passenger of the vehicle was charged with grand theft of a firearm and possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana.

Two guns, one of which had a green laser sight and another that was reported stolen, along with a black bag holding 50 grams of marijuana were found when police searched the car, according to court documents.

Bullet enters through window of neighboring apartment

A woman later called Tallahassee Police to report that a bullet shattered a window of her house on Dover Street.

She was in her bedroom at the time of the shooting and heard the glass break, causing her to jump up and look around, court records said.

She eventually found a bullet hole in the sheetrock of the same room she was inside.

TPD officers went to her home and while they could not find the bullet, they snapped photos of the damage.

Contact Christopher Cann at ccann@tallahassee.com and follow @ChrisCannFL on Twitter.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tallahassee Police arrest two men connection to weekend shooting