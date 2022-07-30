Two men arrested after daylight armed robbery in Kalihi
Jul. 30—Honolulu police arrested two men in connection with an alleged armed robbery that occurred in broad daylight in Kalihi Thursday.
Police said the suspects approached a 45-year-old man in the 1200 block of Loi Kalo Place at about 9 :30 a.m. and demanded property.
One of the suspects, 30, held a handgun and fired one round, police said.
No injuries were reported.
Police said the suspects took the victim's property and money and fled on a stolen moped.
Officers located the suspects and arrested the 30-year-old suspect on suspicion of first-degree robbery, second-degree attempted murder, first-degree unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, reckless endangering and resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle.
Police arrested the second suspect, 56, on suspicion of first-degree robbery and third-degree promoting a dangerous drug.