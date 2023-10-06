Two men arrested, face child sex abuse charges after Placer County sting operation

Placer County deputies arrested two men in sting operations targeting suspected child predators last month, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

The first arrest stemmed from a chat between detectives and Johnnie Ward, a 55-year-old Sacramento man, in which he allegedly sent sexually explicit messages to recipients he believed were a 14-year-old girl and her 12-year-old stepsister.

“The chat spanned over the course of a week, and he was arrested near his residence for contacting a minor with the intent of having sex, lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years, possession of child pornography, and additional related charges,” the Sheriff’s Office said Thursday in a social media post.

Ward entered a not guilty plea at his arraignment. He is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 16.

Detectives arrested another man, Garrett Spitzer, 26, in Auburn the week prior to Ward’s arrest for allegedly arranging to meet a detective posing as a 14-year-old boy for sex. Spitzer allegedly sent nude photos to the detective and requested the detective send nude photos back.

Detectives, still posing as a minor, arranged to meet Spitzer on Bowman Road in Auburn. When he arrived, they took him into custody.

“Spitzer was arrested for sending harmful matter with the intent to seduce a minor, arranging to meet with a minor to engage in a lewd and lascivious act, violating his parole, lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14, and other related charges,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

At his arraignment, Spitzer pleaded not guilty to felony charges. He is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 30.

Sheriff Wayne Woo said detectives who engage in these operations and investigations are highly trained and do so to identify and apprehend “those who would harm or exploit our children.”

“Child predators pose a grave threat to the innocence and security of our children, and we have made it our solemn duty to pursue those who seek to harm them,” Woo said in a statement.