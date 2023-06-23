Two men arrested in fatal Cincinnati Entertainment District shooting

Two men were arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man outside a restaurant in the Cincinnati Entertainment District.

Madoc Gaither, 20, and Levi Merridith Hemley, 18, were arrested in connection with the June 9 shooting of Mark Anthony Carlisle, El Paso Police Department officials said.

Madoc Gaither

The shooting happened about 2:18 a.m. in the parking lot of Corralito Steak House in the 2700 block of North Mesa Street, officials said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting and found Carlisle with a gunshot wound, officials said.

He was taken to a hospital but later died due to the injuries he suffered in the shooting, officials said.

No information was released on what led to the shooting.

Gaither, of Chaparral, New Mexico, was arrested June 10 in the 900 block of North Zaragoza Road, jail records show. He was booked into the El Paso County Jail on a $1.5 million bond.

He was also booked on a charge of possession of a control substance. Bond was set at $2,500 on that charge, jail records show.

Gaither remained jailed as of Friday, jail logs show.

Levi Merridith Hemley

Hemley was arrested on suspicion of murder and evading arrest/detention by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in the 900 block of North Zaragoza Road, officials and jail records state.

He was booked June 15 into the El Paso County Jail. El Paso police officials said Hemley was booked on a $1 million bond on the murder charge, but jail records show bond was set $750,000.

Hemley's bond on the evading charge was set at $1,500, jail records show.

Hemley remained jailed as of Friday, jail logs show.

Aaron Martinez may be reached at amartinez1@elpasotimes.com or on Twitter @AMartinezEPT.

El Paso Police Department officers investigate a June 9 fatal shooting in the 2700 block of North Mesa Street in the Cincinnati Entertainment District.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Two men arrested in fatal Cincinnati Entertainment District shooting