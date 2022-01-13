Two men arrested in fatal shooting of Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Shirley

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police announced two arrests Thursday in connection with the August killing of Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Deputy Brandon Shirley.

Jesse Johnson, 28, and Marquis Mitchell, 18, have been arrested and charged with murder, Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields said.

One of the suspects was arrested Wednesday with the help of U.S. Marshals, the Floyd County Sheriff's Office and New Albany Police, but little additional information will be provided at this time, she said.

"Right now, our priority is a conviction," Shields said. "We want all of this evidence to come out and convict these individuals. Put them away where they belong, caged like animals. And so to that end, folks, I'm just sorry, but we're not going to be able to divulge any details of the investigation."

Shirley, 26, died in surgery at University of Louisville Hospital after he was shot about 2:30 a.m. Aug. 5 while working an off-duty security job at Rockford Lane Auto Sales, 2618 Rockford Lane, in Shively.

He was in uniform at the time of the incident but in his unmarked, personal pickup truck, officials have said.

"We can say with a feeling of confidence that he was targeted, and that he was ambushed," Shields said hours after Shirley's death. "It is just sickening."

But in November, Shirley's parents and attorney Sam Aguiar said they were growing frustrated with a lack of information from LMPD on the case, explaining how the family was initially told it was an ambush, then possibly a robbery, then a carjacking and finally potentially an "accidental" shooting.

Radio transmissions obtained by The Courier Journal captured Shirley reporting that he had been shot to dispatchers, and LMPD has said Shirley called in his own gunshot wound by radio.

"Shots fired, shots fired," Shirley can be heard saying. A dispatcher then asks his location and he responds: "2618 Rockford Lane. I'm hit, I'm hit. ... Start EMS."

The dispatcher asks where he's hit and he answers, "I don't know, radio, just start EMS."

Brandon Shirley, 26, a deputy with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office was killed Thursday after being shot in a car lot where he was working off-duty.

About a minute later, the dispatcher asks his status, but there is no response. A different person, apparently on the scene, can later be heard reporting a "gunshot to the abdomen."

Shirley received life support assistance from officers and EMS at the scene before being taken to University of Louisville Hospital. A sheriff's office spokesman said Shirley was alert and talking when he arrived at the hospital but died in surgery.

Lt. Col. Carl Yates, a spokesman for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, said Shirley had received permission to work security at the Rockford Lane sales lot, which hired him because owners were concerned with damage to cars, including catalytic converter thefts and broken windows.

A day after the shooting, the Louisville field offices of the FBI and ATF had announced a reward of up to $50,000 for "information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible" for Shirley's death.

The Louisville Metro Police Foundation and Elizabethtown Police Foundation have also each chipped in to bring the reward to $80,000.

Shirley had worked with the sheriff's office since 2019 and had been assigned to the court security division.

His colleagues remembered him as well-liked and proactive and said he was a young but decorated officer. Shirley was awarded a medal of valor for his response to the fatal shooting of Tyler Gerth in Jefferson Square Park in June 2020.

"He loved being a deputy sheriff, and he was a good one," Jefferson County Sheriff John Aubrey said after his death.

Before joining the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Shirley worked as an EMS responder in Louisville and was a graduate of Fairdale High School.

Elected officials and community groups in Louisville and the rest of Kentucky paid tribute to Shirley in various statements mourning the fallen deputy.

The nonprofit Louisville Metro Police Foundation also raised money to help Shirley's family cover funeral expenses. The deputy was buried in Cave Hill Cemetery.

The foundation wrote in a Facebook post that Shirley was "survived by his partner of almost six years, Austin Reising, his father Brian, mother Deborah and three brothers, Michael, Zach and Jake."

Shirley was the fourth Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputy to be fatally shot while serving in the office's history, according to Yates, the sheriff's office spokesman.

Yates said Shirley's killing was categorized as a "line of duty death," despite his off-duty status, because he was in uniform and "being proactive."

Shirley's death also marked the country's 25,000th law enforcement officer fatality, a "somber" milestone acknowledged by the Officer Down Memorial Page, which tracks law enforcement deaths.

Courier Journal reporters Darcy Costello, Mary Ramsey, Kala Kachmar and Tessa Duvall contributed to this story.

Reach Billy Kobin at bkobin@courierjournal.com.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville police arrest 2 people in deputy Brandon Shirley's death