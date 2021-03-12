Two men arrested on felony arson charges

Mar. 12—ANDERSON — Two men have been arrested on arson charges in connection with a December fire that damaged three houses.

Zachary Kitzmiller, 21, 2100 block of McKinley Street, and Daniel Smith, 20, 2600 block of Chase Street, both were arrested on a Level 4 felony charge of arson. Both are being detained in the Madison County Jail on a $20,000 surety bond.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the Anderson Fire Department arson investigator was able to obtain video surveillance footage from St. Vincent Anderson Regional Hospital of the suspects setting the fire and fleeing the scene on Dec. 28, 2020.

Court records state the fire was started at the house at 2022 Main St. and spread to 2018 Main St., which was occupied by Lowell and Patricia Dodson, and to an unoccupied house at 2026 Main St.

Clayton Davidson, 19, 300 block of West 38th Street, who was arrested in February on a charge of arson, said that on Dec. 28 the group decided to have a bonfire and purchased gasoline from a nearby convenience store.

Zitzmiller, Smith and a juvenile entered the house at 2022 Main St., and all three exited when the fire started.

The court record states that Zitzmiller poured the gasoline and Smith lit the fire.

The minor told investigators that there were plans to burn down houses on Pearl and Brown streets, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

A Level 4 felony carries a possible prison sentence of two to 12 years and a maximum $10,000 fine.

