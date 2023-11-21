Two men arrested following stabbing at Middlesbrough bus station

Officers say there were many people in the bus station at the time of the stabbing

Two men, aged 17 and 21, have been arrested after an 18-year-old was stabbed multiple times at a busy bus station during rush hour on Monday.

Both men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, following a report of a stabbing at Middlesbrough bus station on Monday evening.

The pair remain in police custody.

The 18-year-old was taken to James Cook University Hospital where he is still receiving treatment. He is described as being in a "stable condition".

Police say two males approached an 18-year-old man at the bus station just after 17:00 GMT on Monday. The victim suffered multiple stab wounds.

A police presence remains at the bus station on Tuesday.

Officers are appealing for witnesses. Many people were at the bus station at the time of the stabbing, they said.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.