Two men arrested in Grand Forks hotel on suspicion of possessing drugs to sell

Apr. 22—Two men were arrested this week in Grand Forks on suspicion possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, among other charges.

Matthew Duane Carlson, 37, of Thief River Falls, made his initial appearance in court on Thursday, April 22, on charges of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension.

If convicted of possession methamphetamine and fentanyl, the two most serious charges, he could face up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine for each charge. He faces an additional maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted of the paraphernalia charge, and a maximum 360 days in prison and a $3,000 fine if convicted of the suspension charge.

Adam Jeffrey Wicks, 37, of Grand Forks, also made his initial court appearance on Thursday. He has been charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hallucinogenic.

If convicted of the possession of fentanyl, he could also face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. He faces an additional maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine for each of the other two charges.

According to court documents, both men were arrested as part of a controlled buy conducted this week by the Pine to Prairie Drug Task Force and the Grand Forks Narcotics Task Force. Officers' source of information arranged a meeting with Carlson to purchase methamphetamine on April 20, when Carlson told the source that he was in the Knights Inn and Suites in Grand Forks, according to an affidavit written by Grand Forks Narcotics Task Force Officer Nate Moen.

After obtaining a warrant for Carlson's hotel room, officers forced entry into the room and detained three people before backing out of the room due to a cloud of fentanyl caused by Carlson attempting to flush the substance down the toilet, according to the affidavit. A second individual who Moen said was also trying to flush the fentanyl has not been charged.

Wicks was also in the room, and after being mirandized told officers that there was methamphetamine in a drawer, according to Moen.

In a search of the room on Wednesday, April 21, officers located nearly 46 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 28 grams of fentanyl, digital scales and a glass smoking pipe with residue, the affidavit states.

Both men are scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing and arraignment on May 26. Final dispositional conferences have been scheduled in their cases for Aug. 5.