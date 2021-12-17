Two men arrested after high-speed pursuit through Fresno in car with stolen property

Two men were arrested after leading officers on a high-speed pursuit in a vehicle containing an extensive amount of stolen property.

Israel Guerrero, 22, and Joseph Martinez, 24, both from Fresno, were arrested by Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies for the incident that happened Dec. 11 shortly after midnight.

A deputy first spotted Guerrero driving erratically in a red 1994 Honda Accord and attempted to stop him, but he refused and lead the deputy on a pursuit. The Honda reached speeds over 90 mph traveling in the area of Gettysburg and Chestnut Avenue.

A Fresno Police helicopter followed the vehicle overhead to the area of Shaw and Palm Avenues, where two women got out of the vehicle and ran away. Guerrero continued driving and eventually spun out near Marks and Dakota Avenues.

Guerrero and Martinez then exited the vehicle and began running, but they were taken into custody by deputies soon after. Inside the Honda were several stolen items, including: Headphones, hoverboards, alcohol, makeup and toys.

Guerrero and Martinez have since been released from the Fresno County Jail. Guerrero posted bond and Martinez was released on a federal court order, which is a measure that’s in place to prevent jail overcrowding.

The women who ran from the vehicle have not been located.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the people or items involved in this case is asked to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 559-600-3111 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867, www.valleycrimestoppers.org.