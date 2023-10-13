Two men arrested in home invasion case

San Juan County Sheriff Shane Ferrari said two men were apprehended related to a September home invasion near Bloomfield.

Johnny Maestas was charged with aggravated burglary, robbery (a third degree felony), burglary of a vehicle and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. Abel Soto is charged with aggravated assault upon a peace officer with a deadly weapon.

Both men are being held in detention, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

According to the news release from the department, on Sept. 18 a 76-year-old woman reported a man had pushed his way into her home and demanded the keys to her vehicle.

That car was found the next day by Farmington Police officers, though the driver fled from officers. The driver, whose identity was not given to media, was ultimately detained and allegedly told investigators with the San Juan County Sheriff's Office he got the car from another man he identified as Soto.

A second man was identified as a suspect in the case by law enforcement as Maestas, a known associate of Soto.

When deputies with the Sheriff's Office attempted on Sept. 22 to search 1234 Aztec Boulevard, a known residence of Maestas, they encountered Soto.

Soto refused to cooperate and threatened to "blow up the mobile home he was in," according to the news release. When he ultimately exited the home he was allegedly brandishing a knife, and at least two officers fired one round each at Soto. He was treated for his injuries in an Albuquerque hospital and later booked into the Bernalillo County jail.

On Oct. 2, Maestas was found at the same home by law enforcement and arrested. He allegedly confessed to the home invasion and auto theft.

“Maestas and Soto have extensive criminal histories to include crimes of violence spanning over several years. Our patrol and detective division worked tirelessly to locate and arrest both suspects who have been praying on our community," Ferrari said.

The incident remained under investigation, Ferrari said.

