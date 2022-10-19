Two men arrested in incident that locked down Eastside Elementary School

On Wednesday morning, two men were taken into custody for an incident that resulted a nearby elementary school to go into lockdown.

An Eastside Elementary School resource deputy, Kobe Kimble, was making his security rounds around the school campus when he noticed disturbance across the street from the school.

Kimble called for dispatch to respond to the situation and noticed when Tyrese Bradley, 21, lift his shirt while arguing with people in a car. According to the Columbia County Sherriff’s Office media release, it appeared that Bradley was exposing a weapon to the subjects in the car.

Kimble placed the school on lockdown as Bradley was walking away from the residence, police say. When other deputies arrived and confronted Bradley, he ran away toward East Duval Street.

According to a media release, another deputy eventually chased Bradley and noticed he had a handgun. Bradley threw the weapon away while he was running and was then apprehended by the police. The firearm was recovered near the location Bradley was arrested.

Kimble was notified that another male, Ja’Marion Terry, 19, was running towards the elementary school near an apartment complex. Kimble confronted Terry at gunpoint and he surrendered. Police say that Terry also disposed of his weapon, but it was later found. The gun was reported stolen out of Duval County.

“This incident reinforces my commitment to have fully sworn deputies in all of our schools. Had there not been someone on campus with this type of training and experience, this situation could have been much worse.” Sheriff Mark Hunter

Both Bradley and Terry were transported to the Columbia County Detention Facility without further incident.

