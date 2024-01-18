Two men arrested in Las Vegas for killing man in Desert Hot Springs park

Two men from Las Vegas have been charged with the murder of a man who was shot and killed in a Desert Hot Springs park last month, according to police.

The victim, 18-year-old Desert Hot Springs resident Matthew Rios, was found suffering from gunshot wounds at Mission Springs Park around 7 p.m. on Dec 17. Rios later died at a hospital.

Desert Hot Springs police said in a press release that the subsequent investigation led officers to two unspecified locations in Las Vegas, where they served search warrants on Tuesday and arrested the two suspects.

The suspects are 18-year-olds Emanuel Castaneda Martinez and Carlos Hernandez. Both men have been arrested for robbery and murder. Martinez was also arrested for using a firearm in a felony. They are currently being held without bail and awaiting extradition proceedings.

