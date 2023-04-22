Two men arrested in March shooting death of a Fresno County teenager

Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Fresno County man.

Homicide detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office arrested 18-year-old Ethan Lopez and 24-year-old Sage Martinez, both of Orange Cove. The arrests were April 12 but announced Friday.

The shooting happened at 7:30 p.m. March 3 when Orange Cove police responded to a call of shots fired near J and 10th streets.

Officers found two teenagers, both with gunshot wounds, inside a vehicle.

Both teens were taken to a hospital, but 18-year-old Ruben Velazquez of Orange Cove later died. A 17-year-old was treated and subsequently released.

Fresno County sheriff’s detectives said they determined it was a targeted shooting.

Lopez and Martinez were booked into the Fresno County Jail on murder charges and both have bail amounts of $3 million.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call Detective Oscar Iniguez at 559-600-8201 or contact Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or www.valleycrimestoppers.org and can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Reference case #23-2524.