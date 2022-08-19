Two men arrested after participation in illegal drug sales at car dealership, Ga. deputies say

WSBTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men after receiving multiple tips regarding illegal drug activity occurring at a local car dealership.

On Thursday, deputies served a search warrant at So Easy Auto Sales located in the 500 block of Indian Springs Drive.

After searching the dealership, deputies found methamphetamine, marijuana and a gun, leading police to arrest Tony Ponder of Forsyth and Douglas Minyard, also of Forsyth.

Ponder is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Minyard is charged with possession of methamphetamine. Both were arrested and taken to the Monroe County Jail pending charges.

