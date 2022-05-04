Two men arrested for possessing $10,000 worth of fentanyl in Lincoln County, officials say

Two men have been arrested in connection with the sale of fentanyl, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said they executed a buy-and-bust operation on May 3.

During the operation, six grams of fentanyl, with a street value of $10,000, was seized, according to officials.

Officials said 24-year-old Quinton Payne Palmer Whitesides and 23-year-old Dale Austin Turnmire were also taken into custody during the operation.

Whitesides has been charged with eight counts of trafficking a schedule I controlled substance, one count of conspiracy to traffick fentanyl, two counts of possession with the intent to sell and deliver fentanyl, two counts of probation violation and one count of maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance.

Whitesides has been placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $350,000 secured bond, officials said.

Turnmire is charged with five counts of trafficking fentanyl, conspiracy to traffick fentanyl, possession with the intent to sell and deliver fentanyl and maintaining a dwelling for a schedule I controlled substance.

Turnmire has been detained under a $215,000 secured bond.

